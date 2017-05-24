Lakers Rumors: Chris Bosh Signing With Los Angeles A Possibility?

The Los Angeles Lakers will be exploring all possibilities this summer with the new regime led by Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka looking to improve the roster in every way possible. Along with the NBA Draft and potential trades, the Lakers brass may try to make a splash in free agency or at least bring in some veteran talent to help develop the team’s young core with Chris Bosh possibly being an option for Los Angeles.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Bosh has agreed to part ways with the Miami Heat:

Chris Bosh has told family members that an agreement has been struck among the NBA, the Heat, the union and himself for Bosh to part ways with the Heat at some point in the coming weeks, with the Heat receiving maximum cap relief, an NBA-employed source said in early May and reiterated Tuesday.

Although it is uncertain whether Bosh will ever play in the NBA again if he does there’s a chance the Lakers could be giving him a call. Bosh has some ties with the Lakers that may make Los Angeles an intriguing option for the two-time NBA champion, via Jackson:

There have been discussions about Bosh’s departure being termed a “medical retirement,” but that is not definite. And Bosh has by no means ruled out playing again. The Lakers would be a natural possibility; Bosh spends his offseasons in Los Angeles and the Lakers’ general manager, Rob Pelinka, is Bosh’s former agent.

At this point in time, it seems as though the Lakers are looking toward the free agent class of 2018 and will aim to save cap space in order to be major players when Paul George may be available next summer.

Despite the team’s insistence on focusing on next year’s crop of free agents, bringing in Bosh might be low-risk, high-reward situation depending on his asking price and, of course, his health issues.