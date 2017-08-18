Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Releases ‘BIG BALLER’ Music Video



(PARENTAL DISCRETION: VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE)

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball is proving to have more than just one talent, as in addition to his superb basketball skills he has also proven to be not a bad rapper.

A music video was recently released that is of Ball rapping to a song he calls BIG BALLER, featuring YERM Team. The song is a remix of Strav Mode by DC The Don, who also combined with Ball on a remix of Drake’s Free Smoke.

It is nice to see Ball showing a passion in something other than basketball during the offseason, as he is not the first Lakers player to try out rapping.

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant have both tried it out, as has Lou Williams. Perhaps the best rapper in the NBA right now is Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, who goes by the stage name Dame Dolla, although Ball could possibly give him a run for his money.

With training camp just around the corner Ball’s focus will be shifted back to basketball though, as he will look to turn around a Lakers franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs the last four years.

The Lakers had a solid offseason though as in addition to Ball they also added veterans Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the mix. The also drafted well late in the draft, taking Kyle Kuzma with the 27th pick, Josh Hart with the 30th and Thomas Bryant at No. 42.

Ball has already begun developing chemistry with his fellow rookies on and off the court, which helped lead to them bringing home a Las Vegas Summer League Championship, the first in the history of the franchise.

Ball and the rest of the Lakers will begin the preseason on Sept. 30 when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Honda Center in Anaheim.