Lakers Recall Ivica Zubac, Josh Hart From G League Ahead Of Game Against Nuggets

After seeing them play for two games with the South Bay Lakers, the Los Angeles Lakers have recalled Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac back to the parent team.

Zubac averaged 21 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while on assignment, while Hart put up 18 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists during his stint in South Bay.

If how the Lakers utilized the Los Angeles D-Fenders for Zubac’s development last year is any indication, Zubac, Hart and Thomas Bryant will all likely be on a carousel between South Bay and the parent team all season as the Lakers’ front office and coaching staff look to find a balance between letting them learn while practicing and sitting with the NBA team and getting them actual minutes to grow their games and stay in shape in the G League.

Zubac continued to show he’s improved from an underwhelming stint in Las Vegas Summer League during his brief stay in the G League, showing off the improved conditioning, soft touch around the basket and flashes of rim protection ability that make him such an intriguing prospect.

Hart was also impressive during his time in the G League, showing off the smooth scoring and defensive potential that led the Lakers to be so high on the late first-round pick:

It’s unknown how much, if at all, Zubac and Hart will play now that they’re back with the Lakers. Zubac didn’t begin to get many minutes last seaosn until the Lakers were out of playoff contention.

It remains to be seen if Lakers head coach Luke Walton will utilize his young players similarly this season, but until then, the G League will probably remain an option to keep them ready for whenever they are dusted off.