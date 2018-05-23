Lakers Pre-Draft Workout Video: Wofford Guard Fletcher Magee



A common theme in pre-draft workouts the Los Angeles Lakers have held has been getting an up-close look at prospects with versatility and some who are capable of stretching the floor. One who fits the second descriptor is Wofford guard Fletcher Magee.

He was among the six draft hopefuls on hand at the UCLA Health Training Center, but Magee wasn’t focused on demonstrating his shooting ability. “I wish I would’ve come in here and played better defensively,” he said.

“Showed them that I can guard a little bit better, and show them that I can make plays with the ball if someone comes and takes away my shot. That I can find a teammate or make a play going to the rim.”

“I feel like they know I can shoot the ball, based off last season.”

Magee led the NCAA with 148 made 3-pointers last season, set Wofford’s single-season record for 3-pointers in a season and set a school record for career threes (351).

Magee was named Southern Conference Player of the Year and he was one of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top shooting guard. Throughout his collegiate career, Magee scored at least 20 points in 43 games, and had eight games with 30-plus points.

Along with looking to prove he can be a capable defender, the 21-year-old believes he’s a complete player on offense. “I want to show that I’m not just a shooter,” Magee said.

“I can put it on the floor and create for myself. Put it on the floor and make decisions for others. The main thing I’m trying to show is that I can guard at the next level. Trying to work on my feet, work on my defense.”

Tuesday’s session was the third pre-draft workout Magee has participated in. He previously was called in by the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets.

“It was good,” Magee said of the experience. “It was a real cool experience to come out here and play with some great players. It was a real fun experience. I definitely enjoyed it a lot.”