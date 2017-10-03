

Los Angeles Lakers No. 2 draft pick Lonzo Ball did not practice on Tuesday afternoon, after suffering a mild left ankle sprain in last night’s preseason game. Larry Nance Jr. also sat out of practice (sprained right index finger), as did Brandon Ingram who bumped heads in last night’s game and is scheduled to see a doctor.

Brook Lopez and Josh Hart have both been cleared for full-court, contact practices; however, Lopez is not expected to play in Wednesday’s game and Hart’s status remains uncertain. Chris Bosh was a spectator at practice today, seen on the sidelines chatting with general manager Rob Pelinka.

Check out more quotes, notes and videos below.

Quotes:

Julius Randle on what he’s still working on: “Just consistency, still seeing things before they happen, anticipating things a little bit better, staying disciplined. I play hard and try to play with a tremendous amount of energy, but sometimes just staying solid and staying disciplined.”

Kyle Kuzma on Chris Bosh being at practice: “That was one of my favorite players, I’ve always loved his game back in Toronto and of course Miami. It’s pretty cool.”

Walton on how Andrew Bogut looked at practice: “He looked good. He’s obviously a monster, knows what he’s doing out there on the floor, makes plays, nice passes, defensively all over the place, still knocking off some of that rust, but physically he looked good.”

Walton on Kuzma: “He doesn’t care that it’s the preseason, he doesn’t care that it’s practice, he doesn’t care if it’s a shooting drill, he wants to win.”

Notes:

– Lonzo Ball will be re-evaluated tomorrow, but Walton did not seem concerned

– Nance Jr. will be re-evaluated tomorrow and Walton said x-rays came back negative on his finger

– Walton said he’s been working Lopez into the first unit in practice



– Lopez is targeting Sunday’s game in Las Vegas for his preseason debut

– Randle said he’s gotten some practice time in the same lineup as Lopez and said he’s ‘a really good passer.’

– Randle said he definitely feels more comfortable taking his jumper, after working on it over the summer, but knows his bread and butter is attacking the rim.

– Biggest thing coaches are stressing on improving to Kuzma is tuning up his weakside, helpside defense

– Kuzma grew up with fellow draftee Monte Morris (drafted 51st by Denver Nuggets), still keeps in very close contact (they were in the same second grade class in Flint, Michigan!)

– Lakers still haven’t got to full defensive rotations at practice



