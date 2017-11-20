

Lonzo Ball’s second triple-double (eight days after his first) after their win over the Denver Nuggets was all the talk at Lakers practice, especially after a particular statistic surfaced. Both Ball and LeBron James were exactly 20 years and 23 days old when they recorded their second triple-doubles of their NBA careers.

In addition to Lonzo’s performance, the Lakers also played one of their most complete games of the season. Head coach Luke Walton said it was their best game of the season in terms of moving and sharing the ball (highlighting their 338 total passes).

Julius Randle also had his best statistical performance of the season and Walton chats about why he’s not frustrated that Randle isn’t bringing those types of performances every night.

Luke Walton on why Lonzo Ball is such an effective rebounder: “The way he sees the game, I think he attacks the rebound for where it’s going, he’s not waiting for the ball to come to him, he goes and gets it and understands angles…but most of it is just his anticipation of where the ball is going.”

Walton on whether it’s frustrating not to have those types of games vs. Randle every night: “No it’s not frustrating at all, he’s a young player that he keeps showing progress in his game, it’s not easy, the consistency level in the NBA when you play as much as we do…I think Julius has done a great job of continuing to try to improve his game and do what we ask and last night he was pretty darn good for us.”

Lonzo on him and LeBron James both recording their second triple-double at just 20 years and 23 days old: “Pretty cool, LeBron is the best player in the world right now so being compared to him is just a blessing.”

Lonzo on Magic Johnson’s seven triple-doubles his rookie year: “Hopefully, I’ll beat that record.”

Lonzo on whether the media attention is a bit more than he was anticipating: “Yeah it kinda ramped up, UCLA is a lot different than the NBA, definitely, it amplified, but it’s cool talking to y’all.”

– Lonzo did not hear from Magic after his second triple-double

– Lonzo said that he was forced to rebound at a young age, since he was always taller than his brothers, so it’s always been ingrained in his game

– Lonzo said another reason he loves to rebound is because he doesn’t have to wait for the big to get him the ball, so he can start their offense quicker

– Walton said their game against Denver was the best they’ve played this season in terms of moving and sharing the ball (said they had 338 total passes)





