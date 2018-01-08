Lakers Podcast: Win Over Hawks, Paul George & LeBron James Thought Process, And Should What LaVar Ball Says Matter?

The Los Angeles Lakers finally got the big win that they had been after with a 132-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers had been on a nine-game losing streak, so this was a much-needed win that helped Los Angeles avoid tying a franchise record for futility.

This episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast has senior writers Trevor Lane and Harrison Faigen explaining why the Lakers finally looked like the team that they are supposed to be. We discussed a major defensive change that the team showed against the Hawks, which is something that needs to be here to stay.

Also, is Brandon Ingram not getting enough recognition for his efforts this season? He may be somewhat lost in the Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma fanfare, but Ingram is quietly turning into the player that Los Angeles hoped he would be when they selected him second overall out of Duke in the 2016 NBA Draft.

We also discuss next summer’s free agency, where the Lakers appear to be dead-set on chasing after Paul George and LeBron James, among others. What kind of message is that sending to their own players, specifically Julius Randle and Jordan Clarkson?

Plus, LaVar Ball is at it again. His latest comments target Luke Walton and suggest that he is losing control of the locker room, but is that truly an accurate representation of what Ball said? And should the Lakers, or anyone else for that matter, care what LaVar is saying in the first place?

All that and much more on today’s show, just click the player above.

