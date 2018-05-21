The Los Angeles Lakers have spent the past few years assembling young talent through the NBA Draft as they hope to rebuild their once-great franchise. The likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma have given hope for a bright future, but could they also find themselves on their way out of Los Angeles this summer?

On the latest episode for the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane and senior writer Corey Hansford discuss the news suggesting that the Lakers have indeed elected to consider no one on their team to be untouchable in trade talks.

Should they really move their young talent, and would such a trade come back to haunt them in the future? Or is it wise to do what they can to contend in the here and now?

With the Lakers determined to land superstar level talent this summer, which of the team’s young core is the closest to hitting that high standard of play?

Will Ball eventually become the player that the team hoped he would be when they selected him with the second overall pick? And is Ingram’s versatility the key to him eventually becoming a star in the NBA?

Additionally, with the NBA Draft right around the corner, a fresh rumor has fans buzzing about what the Lakers may do with their 25th overall pick. Big man Mitchell Robinson shut down his draft combine workouts and the word going around is that he did so because the Lakers promised to select him with their pick, but is this accurate? Or is there something else going on here?

The Lakers have been clear about how they go through their scouting process for the draft, and promising Robinson this far in advance doesn’t seem to match up with their strategies. So whats really happening?

All that and more on this episode of the LN Pod, just click the player above.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB