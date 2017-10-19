Lakers Podcast: What We Learned From Loss To Clippers & Lonzo Ball’s Debut

The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their season with a tough loss to the Clippers that marked the debut of Lonzo Ball in the regular season. Despite the loss, the Lakers Nation team takes a look at what we learned from the game.

While Ball was solid on the boards, he struggled a bit to get assists, but the entire Lakers team had trouble putting the ball in the basket. Can Lonzo and the Lakers bounce back in Friday’s matchup with the Phoenix Suns? We dig in:

