Lakers Podcast: What Paul George Tampering Charges Mean For Magic Johnson & Lakers Plans

The Los Angeles Lakers could be in a bit of hot water after the Indiana Pacers filed tampering charges against them that allege Magic Johnson had improper contact with Paul George.

Lakers Nation Podcast host Trevor Lane and cap expert Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Basketball Insiders, and the Hollywood Hoops pod discuss the situation and dig into what the ramifications could be for their future plans.

Additionally, we discuss what it’s going to take for the Lakers to open up enough salary cap space for two max contracts next summer, which won’t be an easy task. Plus, will LeBron James ever be accepted in Los Angeles, and who should get the 15th and final roster spot?

All that and much more on this episode of the LN Podcast:



1:00- Paul George tampering accusation

16:30- Lakers path to LeBron James/Paul George/ DeMarcus Cousins/ Russell Westbrook

37:30- Lakers could retain Brook Lopez on the cheap

43:15- LeBron James in L.A.

55:00- Battle for the Lakers final roster spot

