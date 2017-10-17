Lakers Podcast: What Needs To Happen For Paul George To Land In L.A.? Plus Trade Candidates

Lakers Podcast: What Needs To Happen For Paul George To Land In...

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the start of a new season, but many are already looking forward to next summer when they will be major players on the free agent market. Unfortunately, one of their main targets is Paul George, who was traded this summer to an Oklahoma City team that has gone to great lengths to make it difficult for him to leave.

So what needs to happen for the Lakers to land the star that they have been pining for? Host Trevor Lane and guest Alex Kennedy discuss on the LN Podcast. Plus, we take a look at which players Los Angeles might put on the trade block this year.

Sponsor: Greats- head to Greats.com and use the promo code LakersNation at checkout for 15% off an amazing pair of shoes.

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @AlexKennedyNBA

1:00- New season starting

3:45- What needs to happen for Paul George to come to L.A.?

8:00- How good are the young Lakers?

17:30- Who is on the Lakers trade block?

23:30- Brandon Ingram

28:15- Predicting NBA awards