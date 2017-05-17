Lakers Podcast: What L.A. Will Do With Second Pick In NBA Draft

The Basketball Gods smiled upon the Los Angeles Lakers and awarded them the second overall pick in Tuesday night’s Draft Lottery. L.A’s pick was only top-three protected and they only had a 46.9 percent chance of landing in the top three. Had they fallen to the fourth or fifth pick in the draft it would have conveyed to the Philadelphia 76ers.

On this episode of the LN Podcast, Trevor Lane and Corey Hansford break down what ended up being a night to remember for fans of the purple and gold. Now that they have the pick, what will the Lakers do with it? We discuss who they could select with the pick as well as possible trade scenarios that could see them move it for a win-now piece.

Plus, how did the last few weeks of Los Angeles’ season actually save their draft pick? Listen to the LN Podcast and find out:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @TheeCoreyH

1:30- Draft recap

6:15- Was it rigged?

8:30- What’s do Lakers do with the pick?

12:00- Is D’Angelo Russell a 2 guard now?

15:00- The LaVar Ball factor

19:15- Trade pick for Paul George?

22:45- What Celtics do with No. 1

24:30- Lonzo forcing his way to Lakers

29:45- Lakers win streak saves pick