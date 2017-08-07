Lakers Podcast: What Do The Lakers Need To Do To Land LeBron James & Paul George?

Lakers Podcast: What Do The Lakers Need To Do To Land LeBron...

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason, but eyes are already turning to the summer of 2018 when they are expected to pursue a pair of superstars with max offers. The list of potentially available stars includes LeBron James, Paul George, DeMarcus Cousins, and Russell Westbrook, leaving Lakers fans dreaming about what could be.

With that in mind, the latest episode of the LN Podcast takes a look at what moves will have to be made if Los Angeles wants to have room for two max players. Some difficult decisions will have to be made with players like Julius Randle, Jordan Clarkson, Luol Deng, Brook Lopez, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

We break down all the possibilities, plus discuss what could happen if they don’t find a way to land a star. All that and more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @KeithSmithNBA

1:25- Lakers summer of success

5:30- 2018 free agent targets

11:00- Lakers current cap situation

17:30- How valuable is Jordan Clarkson?

24:30- What can the Lakers do with Luol Deng’s contract?

37:00- Julius Randle conundrum

47:00- Can Brandon Ingram play with LeBron and George?

54:00- What is plan B for LA?

This show is sponsored by Audible, go to audible.com/lakersnation for a free 30-day trial and a free monthly audio book.