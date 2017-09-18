Lakers Podcast: Training Camp Preview With Serena Winters

The Los Angeles Lakers 2017-2018 season is just around the corner, so Lakers Nation Podcast host Trevor Lane brings in Serena Winters to preview training camp. Who is Serena going to keep an eye on at camp, and what is she looking for out of the young players?

Plus, we break down all of the positional battles that will play out at camp and discuss why this is such a massively important season for Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle.

All that and much more on this episode of the LN Podcast:

2:00- Ball in the Family

5:00- Training Camp

13:45- Lonzo’s Impact

17:45- Luke Walton’s growth

27:15- Positional Battles

45:45- Julius Randle’s big year