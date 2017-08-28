Lakers Podcast: Trades To Watch For, Brandon Ingram & Lonzo Ball Projections, & 2001 Lakers vs 2017 Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are busy getting ready for next season, so we decided now would be a great time to have fans ask questions about all things purple and gold.

Host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik cover a ton of topics, ranging from Luol Deng and Jordan Clarkson trades to what a matchup between the 2001 Lakers and current Golden State Warriors would look like.

We also dive into the question marks surrounding landing LeBron James and Paul George and break down what a successful season would look like for both Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball.

It’s a fun episode you don’t want to miss:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @hannah_kulik

1:50- Trading Luol Deng

5:00- Russell Westbrook back to LA?

8:30- Jordan Clarkson trades

15:30- Projecting Brandon Ingram

21:30- Lakers All-Time Starting 5

29:45- LeBron/George vs Westbrook/Cousins

34:15- Are Lakers better than last year?

39:30- LA defense

47:30- Lonzo Ball’s stats

52:00- 01 Lakers vs today’s Warriors