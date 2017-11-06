Lakers Podcast: The Lakers Are Fun Again, Plus Technology In Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a good start in the 2017-2018 NBA season, and much of that is thanks to the impressive play of youngsters like rookies Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball. On the latest episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, host Trevor Lane is joined by LN Senior Writer Harrison Faigen and Jon Rettinger of TechnoBuffalo to discuss the team’s progress.

Some are already labeling Lonzo Ball a bust after some struggles shooting the ball, but is it too soon to make such bold statements? We dig in, plus we sing the praises of Kyle Kuzma, who is making Los Angeles look like geniuses for selecting him with the 27th overall pick.

Additionally, we talk about the Lakers’ desire to sign a pair of max free agents next summer and what that means for the future of Luol Deng. Will the Lakers be able to find a taker for his contract or are they stuck with him?

On top of that, with Jon’s tech expertise available, we talk about the quickly converging world of sports and technology. How much data should teams have access to about their players? How can players protect themselves on social media? And of course, we discuss the battle of all battles, iPhone vs Android for NBA athletes.

All of that and much more on this episode of the LN Podcast, just click the player above.

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @hmfaigen, @Jon4Lakers

1:15- Lakers talk

8:00- Is Lonzo a bust?

16:00- Tech and sports collide

17:00- Do we have too much tech?

31:50- iPhone vs Android for athletes