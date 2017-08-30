Lakers Podcast: Should The Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins Instead of LeBron James? L.A.’s All-Time Starting Five

With training camp just around the corner, we decided that now is a good time to have fans write in and fire some questions at LN Podcast host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik.

We tackled a number of interesting topics, from Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram’s stat projections to the chances of Russell Westbrook returning to the city of Los Angeles. We even discuss the Lakers’ all-time starting five. We touched upon a lot in a wide-ranging, fun discussion, but perhaps one of the most intriguing discussions was on the notion that Los Angeles should pursue New Orleans Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins in free agency next summer.

Some believe Cousins to be more trouble than he is worth, while others feel his undeniable talent outweighs any character issues he might have. Where do we land on the subject? Listen below to find out:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @hannah_kulik

1:50- Trading Luol Deng

5:00- Russell Westbrook back to LA?

8:30- Jordan Clarkson trades

15:30- Projecting Brandon Ingram

21:30- Lakers All-Time Starting 5

29:45- LeBron/George vs Westbrook/Cousins

34:15- Are Lakers better than last year?

39:30- LA defense

47:30- Lonzo Ball’s stats

52:00- 01 Lakers vs today’s Warriors