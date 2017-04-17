Lakers Podcast: Season Recap, Brandon Ingram’s Work Ethic, Ivica Zubac Starting, & Draft Lottery Luck

The Los Angeles Lakers season has come to an end, but with a massively important summer coming up, there is still a lot to talk about on CourtCast, the LN podcast. This episode features host Trevor Lane and guests Serena Winters and Corey Hansford.

We recap the season that was and discuss whether or not the young player’s growth makes the season a success in spite of a poor overall record. Serena provides some intel on the work habits of both Brandon Ingram and Ivica Zubac and Corey explains why the Lakers should consider trading whatever picks they have in June’s NBA draft.

We also discuss a potential Carmelo Anthony trade and share our draft lottery superstitions. All that and much more on this edition of CourtCast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @SerenaWinters, @TheeCoreyH

0:55- Was this Lakers season a success?

7:45- Brandon Ingram’s work ethic

9:00- Is Ivica Zubac a starter?

16:20- Rob Pelinka’s Attack Plan

22:15- Trade for Carmelo Anthony?

25:00- Standout moments from young Lakers

31:00- Draft lottery superstitions