Lakers Podcast: Rumored Paul George Tampering Lawsuit, Plus Mark Medina On The Team’s Future

The Los Angeles Lakers were fined $500,000 following a tampering investigation requested by Indiana Pacers owner Herb Simon, but it appears that this story isn’t over just yet.

The latest LN Podcast discusses the newest rumor that claims that Simon may consider suing the Lakers and the NBA over the situation. What could come of that, and what could Simon do at a Board of Governors meeting to hurt the Lakers?

Plus, we bring in Mark Medina of the Southern California News Group to give his take on the team’s future. Are they heading in the right direction and is targeting stars in free agency again the right path to take? We discuss those topics and much more on this packed episode:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @MarkG_Medina

1:00- Pacers to sue Lakers?

18:00- Mark Medina follows Nick Young to Warriors

23:45- L.A. heading in right direction?

30:00- Can Lakers finally land a star?

35:15- Projecting Julius Randle’s season

38:15- Projecting Jordan Clarkson’s season

43:30- 2001 LAL vs 2017 GSW

46:15- Mark’s favorite moments covering LAL