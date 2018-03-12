Lakers Podcast: Recruiting LeBron James, Julius Randle Dominates, Free Agent Frenzy



The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a huge win on Sunday night when they defeated LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers behind a monster performance from Julius Randle. With James in town, all eyes were on Los Angeles, and the purple and gold put on a show.

On the latest episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik discussed the win and what it means for James’ impending free agency. The Lakers are rumored to be one of the teams that he will consider signing with, but how much of an impact could this win make on his decision?

Furthermore, is he even a good fit on a young Lakers roster? Plus, with Randle having such an impressive showing, what will that mean for his fortunes this summer?

He’s headed for restricted free agency, and if he gets a big offer from another team, that could put the Lakers in a bind as they decide whether or not to match.

We also touched upon the return of Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr., who were sent to Cleveland at the trade deadline this year. Isaiah Thomas got some measure of revenge on the Cavs for shipping him to L.A. after just 15 games by notching 20 points and nine assists while coming up with clutch plays in the fourth quarter.

Finally, we round things out with our fan mailbag, discussing topics like Brook Lopez’s return next season, free agent targets, and draft strategy. All that and more, just click the player above.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB