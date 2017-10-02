Lakers Podcast: Preseason Talk, Impact Of The Russell Westbrook Deal, & LeBron James To L.A.

The Lakers Nation Podcast takes a look at the preseason with host Trevor Lane and guests Hannah Kulik and Corey Hansford. We dig into the impact of Lonzo Ball and how the development of Brandon Ingram will change the team’s future.

Also, will Julius Randle lose his starting job to Larry Nance Jr. or Kyle Kuzma?

Plus, we talk about the Oklahoma City Thunder’s signing of Russell Westbrook and what it means for the pursuit of Paul George.

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @TheeCoreyH, @hannah_kulik

1:00- In studio on Lakers preseason

30:00- Interviews on LeBron to L.A., Lonzo Ball, Randle vs Nance, Brandon Ingram and more