Lakers Podcast: Paul George Trades, Blake Griffin Free Agency, Which Young Lakers Are Untouchable?

The offseason is here for the Los Angeles Lakers and on the latest episode of CourtCast host Trevor Lane and guest Alex Kennedy break it all down. Rumors have been flying about the Lakers targeting Indiana Pacers star Paul George, but is it too soon to make a move like that? And what assets should the Lakers be willing to part with?

Plus, we discuss what Blake Griffin could do as a free agent, including switching hallways in Los Angeles. We also dig into the impact that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka may have on the summer and make a tough decision on the tricky contract of center Tarik Black. Finally, Alex wraps things up with a story about the time Kobe Bryant was given the key to Orlando. All that and much more on LN’s Courtcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @AlexKennedyNBA

0:45- NBA Playoffs

3:30- Los Angeles targets stars

5:30- Free agent options

6:30- Trading for Paul George a mistake?

10:45- Impact of Magic Johnson/Rob Pelinka

15:00- Is anyone untouchable?

21:30- Waiting out top teams

28:30- LA’s cap space

30:00- Let Tarik Black go?

45:00- Blake Griffin to Lakers?

47:00- Alex interviews Kobe Bryant, king of Orlando