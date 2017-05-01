Lakers Podcast: Paul George Rumors, Lonzo Ball No.1?, & Why Clippers Can’t Catch Lakers In Los Angeles

The latest episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast features host Trevor Lane and guest Kelvin Washington of ESPN’s “Marcellus and Kelvin Show” talking about the current state of Lakers basketball. We dig into why the Clippers haven’t been able to catch up to the purple and gold in the battle for Southern California’s sports fans and whether that’s going to change anytime soon.

We also dig into why the Lakers may have a little extra motivation to select UCLA’s Lonzo Ball in the upcoming draft and the impact that his father, LaVar could have. Plus, with Larry Bird out in Indiana, we discuss what that means for Magic Johnson’s pursuit of superstar forward Paul George. Could a trade land him in Los Angeles this summer?

We also touch upon the shocking cuts at ESPN, and Kelvin gives us a look into what the employees there are thinking right now. All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Kdubblive

1:30- ESPN layoffs

10:00- Clippers problems

15:00- Will LA always be a Lakers town?

26:00- Lakers need more personality, Lonzo & LaVar Ball?

28:00- Should Lonzo Ball be the first pick?

33:00- How does Larry Bird stepping down impact Paul George?

42:00- Motivation from Kelvin