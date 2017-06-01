Lakers Podcast: On D’Angelo Russell’s Work Ethic & Fit With Lonzo Ball

The Los Angeles Lakers are no stranger to drama and recent comments by former coach Byron Scott will only continue that trend. Scott had some choice words about Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell in a recent interview with Mark Medina of the Southern California News Group, so Medina hopped on the LN Podcast to break everything down.

We also discussed Lonzo Ball, who appears destined to become a Laker with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, though that could certainly change as we get closer to June 22nd. Should the Lakers select Ball, we discuss how he would fit in the backcourt with Russell and why we are so optimistic about its success.

Finally, we discuss the Lakers summer workouts and who is showing promise for next season. All that and more in the latest LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @MarkG_Medina

1:15- Does D’Angelo Russell have a bad work ethic?

13:00- What do the Lakers think of Russell?

15:15- Is Ingram ahead of Russell?

18:00- Can Russell & Lonzo Ball co-exist?

20:30- Does Russell not want Lonzo in LA?

25:00- How would Magic Johnson handle LaVar Ball?

34:00- Draft workout talk

43:00- Which young Laker will improve the most this summer?