Lakers Podcast: NBA Draft Lottery, Draft Board Breakdown, Kristaps Porzingis Trade Rumors

The NBA Draft Lottery is quickly approaching and the Lakers Nation Podcast dives into what will surely be a nerve-wracking event for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. Host Trevor Lane and guest Sam Vecenie of The Sporting News discuss what is on the line for L.A. as well as who the top picks should be in the event that the pick is retained.

Plus, we dig into who Los Angeles should target with the 28th pick in the draft, including Duke big man and former high school phenom Harry Giles. The strength of the draft is also evaluated as we try to determine where last year’s second overall pick, Brandon Ingram, would be selected this year.

Plus, with rumors of discord flying, could the New York Knicks really be willing to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis? What would it take to get him to Los Angeles? All that and much more in the latest LN Podcast:

0:20- Paul George trades

2:30- Draft Lottery discussion

10:00- Is LaVar Ball hurting Lonzo’s draft stock?

14:45- Evaluating the draft board

26:00- Who could Lakers select with 28th pick?

29:30- Is Harry Giles this year’s Skal Labissiere?

34:15- Where would Brandon Ingram go in this year’s draft?

39:30- Could Kristaps Porzingis be traded? What could the Lakers offer?

49:00- NBA Playoffs