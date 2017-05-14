Lakers Podcast: Mock Draft Lottery & What Magic Johnson’s Comments Really Mean w/ Chris McGee

The NBA Draft lottery is here, and Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane and Spectrum SportsNet’s Chris McGee have everything you need to be ready for the big day. We play the mock draft lottery and break down what the Lakers would do in each situation, including if they get the first overall pick.

Should Lonzo Ball be the first player off the board or should Markelle Fultz get that honor? We debate, plus consider whether or not Lavar Ball’s outlandish ways should impact where his son is drafted. Geeter also explains Lakers head coach Luke Walton’s mindset heading into the draft lottery, and why his approach may have changed since the season.

We wrap things up by discussing Magic Johnson’s recent comments about the Lakers free agency plans, and Geeter makes his prediction for whether or not Los Angeles will manage to keep their pick. All that and more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @geeter3

2:00- Recapping the draft lottery odds

3:45- Draft trades

5:00- Good luck charms

6:30- How Luke Walton handles the draft

9:30- Magic Johnson’s Reaction at the lottery

11:30- Fans rooting against LA

13:00- Magic’s comments on cap space

16:00- Playing the draft lottery

16:45- Lonzo Ball vs. Markelle Fultz

20:00- The Lavar Ball situation

22:00- Who would Lakers take at 3?

27:45- Geeter predicts the lottery