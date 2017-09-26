Lakers Podcast: Media Day Fallout, Can Brandon Ingram Fill A New Role With L.A.?

The Los Angeles Lakers season has officially been kicked off with Media Day. There was a lot to talk about after all the fantastic interviews that the players gave, so in the first episode of a two-part show we discussed Brandon Ingram and a new role that he may have to fill with the Lakers this season.

We also dig into Julius Randle, who has transformed his body physically but is his game ready to reach the next level? And will that be enough to keep him in Los Angeles after next summer? It’s a packed show with guests Anthony Irwin and Harrison Faigen that you don’t want to miss.

2:00- New energy around the Lakers

6:45- Brandon Ingram’s new role

13:45- KCP a one-and-done?

23:00: New-look Julius Randle

29:00- Competition at power forward?

35:15- Is Andrew Bogut a lock to make the Lakers roster?