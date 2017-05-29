Lakers Podcast: Lonzo Ball vs De’Aaron Fox In NBA Draft, Should Brandon Ingram Be Untouchable?

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Lakers have been blessed with the second overall pick. In the latest episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane and guests Serena Winters and Hannah Kulik debate whether Lonzo Ball or De’Aaron Fox would be a better selection for L.A. Which one fits better with D’Angelo Russell in the backcourt of the future?

Plus, we talk about Magic Johnson’s recent comments indicating that Brandon Ingram is the only untouchable player on the roster. Is this the correct assessment to make and should Magic be making this known publicly?

We wrap things up with Serena giving some inside info from the Lakers summer workouts, which includes insight into what Ivica Zubac has been spending his summer working on. All that and more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

3:15- What do the Lakers need?

5:00- Lakers draft workouts

8:00- How important are workouts?

10:00- The case for De’Aaron Fox

14:00- The case for Lonzo Ball

16:30- D’Angelo Russell with Ball

19:50- Fit vs Best Player Available

21:20- Is Brandon Ingram untouchable?

30:00- What is Ivica Zubac working on?