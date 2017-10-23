Lakers Podcast: Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Show Promise, Will They Bring In DeMarcus Cousins?

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an up-and-down start to the 2017-2018 NBA season, but key players like Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma have shown a lot of promise. Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik break down the first week of the season and discuss who has stood out as a top performer.

Additionally, we discuss one of next summer’s big free agents, DeMarcus Cousins, who played well in the Pelicans close win over L.A. Did the young Lakers do enough to show Cousins that they are just a few free agent pieces away from making some real noise? And is the brooding big man more trouble than he’s worth?

We break it all down on this episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @hannah_kulik

2:40- Jordan Clarkson impresses

3:55- Lonzo Ball

10:00- Julius Randle is back

18:30- Next step

20:30- Lonzo breaking records

23:00- KCP

24:30- Kyle Kuzma starting?

30:00- DeMarcus Cousins to LA?

35:00- Ban the charge