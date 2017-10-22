Lakers Podcast: Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram Blow Up, Plus Julius Randle Losing Minutes To Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win over the Phoenix Suns and the LN News Feed with Trevor Lane breaks down the action.

Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram both had huge bounce-back performances for LA, giving fans something to cheer for after a disappointing loss to the Clippers on opening night.

An interesting subplot has developed with Larry Nance Jr. claiming the starting power forward role and Kyle Kuzma earning himself the lion’s share of the backup minutes. This left Julius Randle the odd-man out against the Suns, which could become an issue going forward.



