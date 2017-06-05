Lakers Podcast: Latest Lonzo Ball Rumors, Jordan Clarkson Trades, & Breaking Down NBA Draft Prospects

As the NBA Draft creeps closer the rumors keep flying regarding the Los Angeles Lakers and what they might do with their picks. On this episode of the LN Podcast, host Trevor Lane chats with Jordan Schultz of the Huffington Post about his reports that the Lakers may not be quite enamored with UCLA’s Lonzo Ball.

We also dig into the latest Jordan Clarkson trade rumors and how they could eventually lead to a move to bring Paul George to Los Angeles.

As if that wasn’t enough, the show continues with NBA draft expect Mike Schmitz of Draft Express. We break down all of the top prospects that the Lakers could choose with the second overall pick and sort through a few talented players who could be there when the 28th pick comes up. This is an absolutely packed episode filled with tons of info, give it a listen below:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Schultz_Report, @Mike_Schmitz

Jordan Schultz

1:45- Sources indicate Lakers may not take Lonzo Ball 1st overall

7:30- Jordan Clarkson trade rumors

9:45- Is Clarkson trade a precursor to Paul George?

Mike Schmitz

17:00- Markelle Fultz

20:00- Lonzo Ball

29:15- Josh Jackson

34:30- Jayson Tatum

37:30- De’Aaron Fox

42:30- Dennis Smith Jr

28th pick players

48:00- Semi Ojeleye

49:15- Derrick White

50:15- Jawun Evans

51:10- Jordan Bell

53:15- How strong is the ’17 Draft?