Lakers Podcast: Larry Nance Jr. Talks Paul George, Trade Deadline, Best Dunk & More

The Los Angeles Lakers are no strangers to trade and free agency rumors, but do those rumors have a negative impact on the players on the court? On this episode of the LN Podcast, we bring in Larry Nance Jr. to explain.

The Lakers are struggling to find wins right now, and their solid defense has slipped considerably. Nance discussed what may be going on, as well as the impact that injuries to Lonzo Ball and Brook Lopez have had on the young team.

Right now, the Lakers front office appears to be focused on next summer’s free agent class, when players like Paul George, LeBron James, and DeMarcus Cousins will be available. Nance explains how these things can be a distraction for the Lakers, but that the same is true of any team in the league.

It’s not easy for players with uncertain futures to focus solely on what’s happening on the basketball court. Additionally, Nance talked about his favorite dunks, coming up with his top three favorite dunks of his career.

We also have LN Pod host Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik on the latest Paul George news, discussing George’s latest comments regarding coming to the Lakers. It’s a poorly guarded secret that the Lakers will pursue George in free agency in an attempt to bring him back home to Southern California, but is he the right fit for the team?

All that and much more on this episode, just click the player above.

