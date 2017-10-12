Lakers Podcast: Kyle Kuzma’s Trainer With Inside Info On The Steal Of The Draft

Lakers Nation Podcast host Trevor Lane is joined by Clint Parks, one of Kyle Kuzma’s longtime trainers, to discuss Kuzma’s red-hot start to his NBA career. We discuss Kuzma’s rapidly improving shooting stroke from his college days at Utah and why the NBA three-point line has actually been a better shot for him.

Plus, Parks explains what it was like preparing to workout for the Lakers, and that there was a certain team that was ready to snatch up Kuzma if Los Angeles had passed on him. We also dig into what position will ultimately be the best for Kuzma to play and whether or not he feels that he should take over a starting job as a rookie.

All that and a whole lot more on this episode of the LN Podcast:

