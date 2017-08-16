Lakers Podcast: Key Games For L.A., Should L.A. Fans Cheer For Paul George, Kobe Bryant vs LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers had their schedule released, and there are a number of key games for fans to prepare for. The LN Podcast has host Trevor Lane and guest Josh Eberley of NBA Hoop Mag on to discuss what match ups they are looking forward to. The conversation also turns into a discussion on whether or not it’s ok for L.A. fans to cheer for Paul George when he comes to Staples Center.

Plus, we discuss whether Kobe Bryant would consider joining the Big3 basketball league next season, and how the league can help revitalize some of our favorite NBA players from the past. We also spend some time debating whether Kobe Bryant or LeBron James was the better player, which is sure to raise some eyebrows.

To wrap things up, we get into whether or not the NBA should do something about the conference imbalance that is going to lead to good Western Conference teams sitting at home during the playoffs while weak Eastern Conference teams make the cut.

All that and much more on the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @JoshEberley

2:00- Big3 Basketball

10:00- Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James

25:30- Lakers big game breakdown

35:00- Conference imbalance