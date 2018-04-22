Lakers Podcast: Analyzing Kawhi Leonard Trade Rumors, Who L.A. Would Have To Give Up

It’s a well-known fact that the Los Angeles Lakers are searching for superstars. President of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have painstakingly cleared cap space to make a push for one in free agency this summer.

But that could become a factor in another manner as it appears San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard could find himself on the trading block. Indications are the Lakers will make an attempt to acquire Leonard, a Southern California native.

LN News Feed host Trevor Lane takes a look at why the Spurs may consider making a trade, which of course involves Leonard’s issues with the way the team has handled his quad injury, creating friction between the two sides.

However, San Antonio has the ability to offer Leonard a Designated Player contract that would pay him in excess of $200 million, and if they choose to do so, that could make the Lakers’ pursuit short-lived.

Still, if the Spurs balk at offering such a massive contract, the Lakers could put together an intriguing package that would give them plenty to think about.

With young talents like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Kyle Kuzma in the fold, plus future draft picks, it’s possible that Los Angeles could present a deal that San Antonio couldn’t refuse.

That said, it’s also possible that Leonard could depress his own trade value by making it known that he will sign with the Lakers as a free agent in 2019, thus scaring away other suitors and allowing L.A. to pay less in order to swing a trade.

That would require a drastic push by Leonard, but we saw a somewhat similar scenario last summer with Paul George. Though in that case, the Indiana Pacers opted to trade their star away from his preferred destination.

Regardless, there are a number of angles to look at here, so click the player above for the full breakdown.

