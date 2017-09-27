Lakers Podcast: Julius Randle Primed For Big Year, Could Be Too Expensive To Stay In L.A.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle is preparing for the most important season of his young career. With his rookie contract expiring next summer, he will be on a mission to prove that he is worth major money as a free agent. Randle has already spent his summer getting into the best shape of his life, building muscle while shedding fat, which should enable him to be even more explosive next season.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are hoping to be major players on the free agent market and have their eyes set on landing a pair of max free agents. Bringing Randle back could hinder that plan, so what will the Lakers do? We discuss Randle’s predicament along with a host of other topics on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

