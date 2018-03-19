Lakers Podcast: What’s Up With Isaiah Thomas? Should Luol Deng Be Playing? Plus, Talking Free Agent Strategies

It’s only been a little over a month since the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Isaiah Thomas, but it’s clear that something is off. Last season, Thomas was a fringe MVP candidate, driving the Boston Celtics’ attack and captivating the league with his gutsy, unflappable play.

Whenever the Celtics needed a big shot in the fourth quarter, Thomas was there to step up. This season, however, he hasn’t been able to get his mojo back. A hip injury slowed him in the offseason, and with his contract expiring this summer, Thomas badly needs to start producing at somewhere close to his previous level.

On the latest episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik take a look at exactly what is going on with Thomas’ game.

Additionally, with the Lakers suddenly short-handed on the wing thanks to Corey Brewer’s buyout and Brandon Ingram’s injury, should they consider activating Luol Deng?

The veteran forward has only received 13 minutes all season despite being one of the highest-paid players on the team. Lane and Kulik dig into whether or not it’s time to dust off Deng.

For the second half of the show, they open up the mailbag and answer fan questions about the Lakers. Some of the topics include the team’s strategy this offseason with major free agents, the emergence of Travis Wear, attempts to sign Paul George and LeBron James, and much more.

To listen, just click the player above.

