Lakers Podcast: How Would Josh Jackson Fit In Los Angeles?

The NBA Draft Lottery is swiftly approaching and the top prospects are preparing to have their lives changed forever. For the Los Angeles Lakers, the lottery will be a nerve-wracking event, as they have only a 46.9 percent chance of keeping their top-three protected pick.

The Lakers Nation Breakdown has been taking a look at the top prospects in the event that the pick is retained. This episode focuses on Kansas forward Josh Jackson.

Is his shot broken, or can he still be an efficient scorer in the NBA? Can he transition to small forward? Can he fit in with Los Angeles’ current lineup?

There are plenty of question marks surrounding an incredibly talented player that some team will be lucky enough to take a risk on, but should that team be the Lakers?

