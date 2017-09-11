Lakers Podcast: How Many Games Will L.A. Win? Should The NBA Try To End Tanking?

Lakers Podcast: How Many Games Will L.A. Win? Should The NBA Try...

The Los Angeles Lakers have an important season coming up, and the LN Podcast discusses how many games the team will end up winning. The current over/under is set at 33.5, is that too many, just right, or not enough? Host Trevor Lane and guest Jared Weiss of CLNS Media dig in.

Plus, the NBA is discussing making changes to the draft lottery in order to discourage tanking. Is this justified or will this just create a whole host of new issues for the league?

With the Lakers lacking a first round pick this season the new rules may not impact them directly, but it certainly could change their future and the pending rule changes could determine who winds up with their 2018 pick.

All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @JaredWeissNBA

Support our sponsors!:

Fanduel– sign up for fantasy football and compete for a $10,000 prize

Bombfell– Get $25 off your first order of clothes with your own personal stylist. Bombfell: Open and Clothes

MeUndies– Get 20% off & free shipping on the most comfortable underwear you will ever own.

5:00- Should the NBA try to end tanking by reforming the Draft Lottery?

29:15- How many games will the Lakers win?

43:00- Does loyalty exist in the NBA?