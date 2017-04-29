Lakers Podcast: How Lonzo Ball Would Fit In Los Angeles

The NBA Draft Lottery is quickly approaching and the Lakers Nation Breakdown continues to take a look at how some of the top prospects would fit in Los Angeles. Up next is UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, who many fans consider to be the top prospect of the year. He dominated at UCLA with his passing ability and long-range shooting, but will these skills translate to the NBA?

We take a look at some of Ball’s college stats, including his surprisingly low free throw percentage. How big of a concern should this be for teams like the Lakers, and will his outspoken dad create too many headaches for a team to manage? Plus, how exactly could a point guard like Ball fit alongside D’Angelo Russell?

All of that and much more on the latest episode of the Lakers Nation Breakdown: