Lakers Podcast: Grading L.A.’s Offseason

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an eventful offseason, so the LN Podcast decided to hand out some grades on what Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka were able to accomplish this summer.

Host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik discuss all of the team’s big moves, including the controversial trade that sent D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the draft pick that was used to select Kyle Kuzma.

Speaking of Kuzma, we discuss his chemistry with Lonzo Ball and why Los Angeles’ draft picks were so impressive. After gushing over a successful draft for a bit, the discussion turns to free agent signings, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being the main attraction.

To cap things off, we break down the deals handed out to Tyler Ennis, Thomas Bryant, and Vander Blue. All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Hannah_Kulik

2:45- Lakers cap space plan

4:30- Grading the D’Angelo Russell trade

9:30- Grading the Lakers draft

20:00- Grading the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signing

32:15- Grading the Tyler Ennis signing

37:30- Grading the Thomas Bryant & Vander Blue signings

44:00- Overall grades