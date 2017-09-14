Lakers Podcast: Exclusive Interview With Lonzo Ball

In this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast host Trevor Lane chats with rookie guard Lonzo Ball. We discuss his reality show, Ball in the Family, which can be viewed on Facebook Watch. We also spend some time discussing his transition from UCLA to the NBA, and what it’s like playing for Luke Walton.

Additionally, Ball explains which teammate has impressed him the most in scrimmages so far this summer and talks about Brandon Ingram’s transition into a leadership role on the team. Plus, what was it like working out with Steve Nash and Kevin Durant? We dig into all that and much more in this episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @ZO2_, @Trevor_Lane, @Hannah_Kulik

1:45- Lonzo on the offseason, playing for the Lakers/Luke Walton, teaming up with Kyle Kuzma, and more

14:20- Hannah Kulik & Trevor Lane dig into Lonzo’s interview