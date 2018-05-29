Lakers Podcast: Who Should L.A. Draft With 25th Overall Pick? Plus, Evaluating Offseason Priorities

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a habit out of finding quality players late in the NBA Draft and will hope to do so again this year. Thanks to a deal at the trade deadline that sent Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers hold the 25th pick in the draft. They also have the No. 47 selection (second round).

There will be a number of options available to the Lakers late in the first round of the draft, and across all positions. Meaning president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka will have to find a way to narrow down their choices.

With so many to prospects choose from, this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast features Trevor Lane and Hannah Kulik breaking down a few of the more prominent candidates.

First and foremost, the Lakers have to decide exactly what they are looking for in the draft. Are they searching for a young, raw player with plenty of upside? Or perhaps a more polished athlete who spent multiple years in college but may not have as high of a ceiling?

After all, the team did have great success drafting “older” college players last season when they snagged both Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart at the end of the first round.

Additionally, they will have to decide which position they would most like to fill. The Lakers could use a backup point guard to come in behind Lonzo Ball, a swingman to work with Hart and Brandon Ingram, and potentially a starting-caliber center, though finding one that late in the draft won’t be easy.

With a lot to decide, we break down a number of players, plus close out the show by taking some of your best questions from our mailbag. Don’t miss it!

To listen to the show simply click the player above.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.