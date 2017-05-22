Lakers Podcast: Debating Who L.A. Should Take In NBA Draft, Julius Randle’s Tricky Contract

The LN Podcast is back with host Trevor Lane and guest Sam Vecenie, NBA Draft expert for The Sporting News. They take a long look at who the Los Angeles Lakers should take with the second overall pick, and the answer may surprise you.

Lonzo Ball is the heavy favorite to wind up in Los Angeles, but is he truly the best player on the board? A number of other prospects such as De’Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum, and Josh Jackson all have strong cases to make, and we break down just who could pull off the upset and get selected before Ball.

Additionally, we discuss Julius Randle, whose rookie contract is already getting close to its expiration date, which could put the Lakers in a difficult situation as they hope to preserve cap space for the summer of 2018 and a guy named Paul George.

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @Sam_Vecenie

1:45- Importance of LA keeping pick

4:00- Please pass on Fultz, Boston

7:00- Lonzo Ball in LA

13:45- Trade D’Angelo Russell?

15:30- Drafting De’Aaron Fox

21:00- Drafting Jayson Tatum

23:45- Drafting Josh Jackson

31:00- So who should Lakers select?

33:45- Lonzo Ball: high risk, high reward?