Lakers Podcast: Big Win Over Houston Rockets; Trades And Free Agency In Our Mailbag

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a huge win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, as rookie Kyle Kuzma went off for a career-high 38 points. On this episode of the Lakers Nation Podcast, we break down the victory and discuss some of the young players whose futures are looking very bright.

Then, host Trevor Lane and guest Hannah Kulik dive into our mailbag and take questions from listeners. There were a number of questions regarding trades, and with the NBA trade deadline sneaking up in February, we discuss whether or not the team will make a deal and what they might be looking for if a trade does materialize.

We also dig into free agency, where the Lakers are expected to be extremely aggressive in their pursuit of superstar-level talent. Some of the top names available include LeBron James, Paul George, and DeMarcus Cousins, so we explain how each would ideally fit with the current young core.

Additionally, we discuss Julius Randle’s problems finding minutes, and why the Lakers will have an unhappy player on their hands if they can’t find him minutes. All of that and much more on this packed episode, just click the link above.

2:15- LA defeat Rockets

14:15- What does Paul George & LeBron James mean for Brandon Ingram?

17:30- Marc Gasol trade?

20:00- Are Lakers attractive to free agents?

25:00- Can Josh Hart replace KCP?

28:00- Julius Randle still not starting?

31:10- Lonzo’s improvement

35:10- Lakers trades

40:00- Ingram/Kuzma & Cousins?

44:00- Brook Lopez trades

