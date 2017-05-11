Lakers Podcast: Analyzing Impact Of Draft Lottery, Another Front Office Shake Up

The draft lottery is just around the corner, which means that a few ping pong balls are going to have a massive impact on the Lakers’ future. The latest episode of the LN Podcast features host Trevor Lane and guest Mark Medina discussing what could happen after LA’s fate is revealed.

We break down what the game plan will be if the pick falls outside the top-three, which would cause it to be sent to the Philadelphia 76ers. Could a trade be in order? We also take a look at what keeping the pick would do for the rebuild and whether it would force Magic Johnson to deal young players in order to create a more well-rounded roster.

We also discuss the ever-evolving front office and what the recent resignations mean for the team going forward. All that and much more on the latest episode of the LN Podcast:

Twitter: @Trevor_Lane, @MarkG_Medina

1:00- Front Office Changes

10:00 Draft lottery talk

12:00- Will Lakers trade their young talent?

17:00- Why Lakers are optimistic about draft lottery

19:00- Will LA sign major free agents this summer if they lose the pick?

20:30- How Lottery impacts Paul George situation

28:00- What will Lakers do if they keep the pick?

30:00- Would Lakers trade the pick?

36:00- How do Lakers value their players in trade talks?

42:30- Mark predicts the lottery