Lakers Photo: Magic Johnson Meets With LeBron James’ Representatives During Game

Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers was full of storylines, but among the biggest is the upcoming free agency of All-Star LeBron James. It is well known the Lakers front office, led by president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, have hopes of convincing LeBron to sign with the franchise this summer.

Coincidentally, it was a trade between these two teams that helped the Lakers clear out the necessary salary cap space for to pursue both James and another max-contract free agent. Nonetheless, Sunday was the only time the Cavaliers would face the Lakers in Los Angeles, and the idea of a union between James and the Lakers was at the forefront of many minds in the building.

Johnson himself added some fuel to the fire as he made sure to stop by and meet with Lebron’s representatives, agent Rich Paul and business manager Maverick Carter, during the game, via Sam Amick of USA Today:

Lakers exec Magic Johnson taking a moment to say hello to the LeBron James team because, well, you never know: Agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and business manager Maverick Carter pic.twitter.com/f32ryKb5Lr — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2018

James certainly put on a show during the game, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. But the young talent on the Lakers, Julius Randle in particular, was too much for the Cavaliers as the Lakers ran away with a double-digit victory.

Magic stopping by and speaking with LeBron’s representatives is certainly something Johnson was bound to do. But considering the Lakers’ recent issues in regards to tampering charges, Magic would definitely be sure to not cross any lines as all eyes are on the franchise.

A safety net is Paul also represents Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, so Johnson has perfect reason to speak with him.

As for the future, the Lakers will be chasing LeBron this summer, and a formal meeting with his people this summer will be a much more important one than that was witnessed Sunday night at Staples Center.

