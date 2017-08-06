Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Envisions Team USA Training At UCLA Health TC For 2028 Olympics

The Olympic games will be coming back to the city of Los Angeles for the first time since 1984, as the city was recently awarded the 2028 Olympics.

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and president of basketball operations Magic Johnson were both on the committee to make it happen, and with the new football stadium opening in Inglewood in 2020 Los Angeles now has all the state-of-the-art facilities to host the games.

Additionally, the Los Angeles Lakers new practice facility in El Segundo, the UCLA Health Training Center was recently built.

In a recent interview with Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet about the facility, Buss said she envisions it to be used as a training center for Team USA leading up to and during the 2028 Olympics:

“The big announcement was that Los Angeles is going to host the Olympics in 2028, and this may be the training center for Team USA for when they are preparing for the Olympics. So things that you didn’t even know back when you planned it are the kind of things that will happen.”

A lot can change in the 11 years leading up to 2028, but with two basketball courts and a partnership with UCLA Health, some of the best trainers and researchers in the world, the facility is the perfect place for Team USA to call home during the games.