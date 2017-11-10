Lakers News: Wizards Coach Scott Brooks Praises Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers already picked up one win over the Washington Wizards earlier this season and hoped to do so again when they met Thursday night. Unfortunately, they were unable to do so as the Wizards got revenge with a 111-95 win.

As has been the case recently, much of the focus after the game was on the lack of shooting of Lonzo Ball. However, Ball has continually been praised by opposing players and coaches around the league and Washington was no different as their head coach Scott Brooks spoke highly of both Ball and fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma.

Before Thursday’s game Brooks spoke about both rookies and gave them great praise, beliving Ball will be a star in the NBA via Bill Oram of the OC Register:

Scott Brooks says Lonzo Ball “is going to be a star in this league.” Raves about Kyle Kuzma as well. — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 9, 2017

Brooks also had plenty to say about Kuzma, and how ridiculous it is that some teams overlook players who played multiple years in college via Oram:

Brooks on teams missing on Kuzma: “God forbid he’s 21 years old … Too old to get better, I guess … He definitely has the attention of the league.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) November 9, 2017

Kuzma’s strong start is certainly reason for the rest of the league to have taken notice. He is currently averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds on 52.2 percent shooting. He has really stepped up since being inserted into the starting lineup and his speed and athleticism make him a tough guard at the power forward position.

Ball’s struggles have been well documented through the Lakers’ first 12 games and there is certainly plenty of room for improvement. He and Kuzma’s potential continues to be a source of excitement and hope for Lakers fans everywhere.

