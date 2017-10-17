Lakers News: Vander Blue Agrees To Two-Way Contract With L.A.

Going into training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers brought in a bunch of players on partially guaranteed contracts to compete for the 15th and final roster spot.

But just before camp began, they signed veteran center Andrew Bogut, who was essentially guaranteed the final roster spot despite not playing a single preseason game.

In addition to that 15th spot, the Lakers also had one two-way deal left to give out, with point guard Alex Caruso already getting the first one after his superb Summer League play.

One of the guys competing for that final two-way deal was guard Vander Blue, who was a member of the Lakers G-League Affiliate the last couple seasons and even appeared in two NBA games with them in the 2014-15 season.

Despite being waived a few days ago, it appears Blue will be returning to the organization as he will be the recipient of that second two-way contract, via Shams Charania of The Vertical:

Sources: The Lakers and guard Vander Blue have agreed on a two-way NBA contract. Blue was released out of camp but staying in L.A. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2017

A two-way contract means that Blue, along with Caruso, will be available to go back and forth between the Lakers and the South Bay Lakers this season.

With Josh Hart recently suffering an Achilles bursitis, the Lakers need for a shooting guard increased, especially with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope being suspended for the first two games of the season.

Blue was the MVP of the G-League last season, averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He also impressed in the Las Vegas Summer League with the Lakers this summer as an essential player on a team that took home the Summer League Championship.